There are now conflicting reports on AEW considering a new TV authority figure for the storylines.

It was reported earlier today, via @Wrestlevotes, that AEW officials were thinking about introducing an authority figure to the storylines. The report noted that former WWE, ECW and TNA star Taz is a name to watch for the new role, but it was not confirmed that this is a direction they are going in.

In an update, Dave Meltzer reported on F4Wonline.com that AEW currently has no plans for a TV authority figure.

Regarding Taz being announced to make a "special appearance" for the AEW Dynamite Homecoming show on January 1 in Jacksonville, Meltzer noted that The Human Suplex Machine will be calling Dynamite with Excalibur and Jim Ross because Tony Schiavone will be announcing the Sugar Bowl college football game on the radio that day. Taz previously worked AEW Dark as a guest commentator in November, and appeared as a special guest at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

Stay tuned for updates on Taz's AEW status.