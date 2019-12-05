- Above is a preview for next Tuesday's WWE Total Divas season nine finale with Liv Morgan and Natalya going to the emergency room in Hawaii after stepping on some poisonous sea urchins.

The synopsis for next week's finale reads like this: "The Next Wave: Tensions continue to run high when Sonya bails on everything Natalya had planned for their girls' trip, including fun surf lessons that end up going terribly wrong, sending Natalya, Liv Morgan and Sonya's girlfriend to the emergency room."

- Madison Square Garden has announced that the first-ever Steel Cage match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles will take place at the December 26 WWE live event in New York City. Asuka and Kairi Sane will defend their titles against Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Matches previously announced for WWE's return to MSG were Seth Rollins vs. Erick Rowan, and Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley. Other Superstars advertised are The OC, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, The Street Profits, and WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio.

- We noted back in August how WWE Shop started selling plush puppets from WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House. They started with a $89.99 three-pack with Mercy The Buzzard, Ramblin' Rabbit and Devil Boss, but they are also selling these three for $34.99 each.

There was no sign of toys for Huskus The Pig Boy until now, as seen below. WWE Shop is now selling a Huskus toy for $34.99 at this link, but there's still no toy for Abby The Witch. As noted last week, Wyatt is now WWE's #1 merchandise mover and his WWE Shop page is full of various items. The Bray Wyatt replica entrance lantern is also back in stock at this link.

