- ROH Final Battle Fallout TV tapings will take place on December 15 in Philadelphia, PA. Below is the latest card:
* Rhett Titus vs. Kenny King
* Alex Shelley vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Bateman vs. Tracy Williams
* Flip Gordon vs. Rey Horus
* Dan Maff and Jeff Cobb vs. Marty Scurll and PCO
* Sumie Sakai vs. Nicole Savoy
* Mark Haskins vs. Hollowicked
- Ring of Honor announced Angelina Love vs. Maria Manic (her in-ring debut) has been added to Final Battle PPV on December 13 in Baltimore. Below is the updated card:
ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Rush (c) vs. PCO
ROH WORLD TV CHAMPIONSHIP
Shane Taylor (c) vs. Dragon Lee
ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The Briscoes (c) vs. Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham
STREET FIGHT
Mark Haskins vs. Bully Ray
Matt Taven vs. Vincent
Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon vs. Bandido and Flamita
Jeff Cobb vs. Dan Maff
Angelina Love vs. Maria Manic
