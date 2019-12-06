- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Lio Rush and Davey Richards from DEFY Wrestling, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- ROH Final Battle Fallout TV tapings will take place on December 15 in Philadelphia, PA. Below is the latest card:

* Rhett Titus vs. Kenny King

* Alex Shelley vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Bateman vs. Tracy Williams

* Flip Gordon vs. Rey Horus

* Dan Maff and Jeff Cobb vs. Marty Scurll and PCO

* Sumie Sakai vs. Nicole Savoy

* Mark Haskins vs. Hollowicked

- Ring of Honor announced Angelina Love vs. Maria Manic (her in-ring debut) has been added to Final Battle PPV on December 13 in Baltimore. Below is the updated card:

ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Rush (c) vs. PCO

ROH WORLD TV CHAMPIONSHIP

Shane Taylor (c) vs. Dragon Lee

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Briscoes (c) vs. Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham

STREET FIGHT

Mark Haskins vs. Bully Ray

Matt Taven vs. Vincent

Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon vs. Bandido and Flamita

Jeff Cobb vs. Dan Maff

Angelina Love vs. Maria Manic