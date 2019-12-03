Tickets for the rest of the WrestleMania 36 Weekend events will go on sale next Friday, December 13, according to @Wrestlevotes.

These tickets will be for the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, NXT "Takeover: Tampa" event, RAW and SmackDown. WrestleMania 36 tickets and travel packages went on sale last month.

WrestleMania 36 will take place on April 5, 2020, from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The other events will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa. Axxess will take place at the Tampa Convention Center.

Below is the line-up for WrestleMania 36 Week:

* Thursday, April 2 - WrestleMania 36 Axxess begins

* Thursday, April 2 - WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony

* Friday, April 3 - SmackDown

* Saturday, April 4 - Takeover: Tampa

* Sunday, April 5 - WrestleMania 36

* Monday, April 6 - RAW

Stay tuned for updates on WrestleMania 36 Weekend.