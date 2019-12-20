The 2019 WWE Year-End Awards will air next week on WWE Backstage.

It was announced on tonight's SmackDown that next Tuesday's WWE Backstage episode on FS1 will feature the reveal of the award winners. The awards will be announced by hosts Renee Young, Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. It does not look like fans will be voting on these awards.

As noted, the 2019 WWE NXT Year-End Awards will be announced during the January 8, 2020 NXT episode on the USA Network. Fan voting for those awards is still open on the WWE website.