Commentators Tom Phillips and Aiden English welcome fans to a brand new episode of 205 Live! The first match of the night is announced.

Raul Mendoza vs. Ariya Daivari

Daivari gets up in Mendoza's face. Mendoza slaps Daivari away from him. Mendoza grabs Daivari and puts him in a side headlock. Daivari breaks out of the hold. Mendoza slams Daivari into the turnbuckle and lands a hard chest chop on him. Mendoza flies off the top rope with crossbody, cover, Daivari kicks out. Daivari slams Mendoza face-first into the ring post on the outside. Both men make their way back in the ring. Daivari Irish Whips Mendoza chest first into the turnbuckle, cover, Mendoza kicks out. Daivari keeps Mendoza down on the mat with a side headlock. Mendoza slowly crawls up to his feet and breaks the hold with a few elbow strikes.

Daivari is in control again with a face lock. Mendoza counters with a jawbreaker, followed by a single strike. Mendoza with a clothesline, then a dropkick. He climbs to the top turnbuckle and lands a missile dropkick right on Daivari's chest. Mendoza sets Daivari up with the spinning suplex, cover, Daivari kicks out. Daivari fires back with a superkick. Daivari flies off the top rope with a frog splash, cover, Mendoza kicks out. Mendoza with a hurricanrana off the top rope, cover, Daivari kicks out. Both men meet in the middle and collide with double crossbodies. Both men get back up and exchange back-and-forth blows. Daivari sneaks up for behind, Mendoza counters, rolls Daivari up and wins the match.

Winner: Raul Mendoza

Up next, Joaquin Wilde makes his 205 Live debut!

Joaquin Wilde vs. James Tapia

Both men start the match in a lockup. Tapia takes the lead by putting Wilde in an arm lock. Wilde breaks out of the hold. Wilde yells out the DJ sound and laughs at Tapia. Wilde puts Tapia in an arm lock. Tapia runs to the ropes and then gets met with a crossbody by Wilde. Wilde climbs to the top rope. Tapia tries to knock Wilde off. Wilde counters with a powerbomb. Wilde ends the match with his signature move Wilde Thing. He covers and wins the match.

Winner: Joaquin Wilde

Next week, 205 Live will look back at the best cruiserweight matches from 2019!

And now, the main event!

Danny Burch vs. Tony Nese

Both men go back-and-forth with head and arm locks before Nese breaks out of them and flexes his arms. Nese grabs Burch's arm, Burch rolls out of the hold and flexes his arm. Burch puts Nese down and performs an armbar. Nese gets up and plants himself on the ropes. The hold is broken. In the center of the ring, Burch puts Nese back down with a side headlock. Nese pushes Burch into the ropes. Nese flies in the air and Burch catches him midair and slams him down. Nese catches a European uppercut from Burch on the outside. Burch grabs hold of Nese and sends him face-first into the barricade. Both men make their way back in the ring.