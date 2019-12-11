- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring finishing moves off ladders.

- WWE's The Bump is hosting a special WrestleMania 36 Scavenger Hunt Contest. The grand prize winner of the contest will win a trip for two to WrestleMania 36 and "Takeover: Tampa Bay" next April. There are also several runner-up prizes to be given out. The show will be hiding WrestleMania-related Easter Eggs beginning this week and fans are invited to submit videos on what they think the hidden eggs are. The game will end with a Twitter trivia contest to determine the winners.

You can find details on the scavenger hunt below:

WWE's The Bump WrestleMania 2020 Scavenger Hunt Contest Official Rules CONTEST OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES AND D.C. (EXCLUDING PUERTO RICO, GUAM, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS AND OTHER U.S. TERRITORIES), WHO ARE AT LEAST TWENTY-ONE (21) YEARS OF AGE AT THE TIME OF ENTRY. NO ENTRY FEE NECESSARY TO ENTER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. 1. CONTEST DESCRIPTION. No entry fee necessary to enter. WWE's The Bump WrestleMania® 2020 Scavenger Hunt Contest (the "Contest") is sponsored by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. ("Sponsor"). WWE's The Bump is a television show that streams live simultaneously on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. ET on WWE Network as well as on WWE's official YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages. During each new episode of WWE'S The Bump from December 11th to January 22nd (December 11th and 18th and January 8th, 15th and 22nd) an "Easter Egg" will be hidden on the set of WWE's The Bump related to WrestleMania® history (the "Hidden Items"). The Contest entry period begins at [11:00 AM] ET on January 22, 2020 and ends on February 4, 2020 at 11:59 PM (the "Contest Entry Period"). Eligible contestants ("Contestants") are invited to create and submit a video response demonstrating that they have found each of the Hidden Items correctly in an entertaining and/or educational way (a "Submission"). THIS IS NOT A SWEEPSTAKES. By entering the Contest, each Contestant agrees to abide by these Official Rules. Sponsor reserves the right to permanently disqualify from the Contest any Contestant it believes has violated these Official Rules. The costs incurred in creating and submitting a Submission are to be borne by the Contestant and Contestants are not to be reimbursed by Sponsor or anyone else. The winning eight (8) eligible Submissions will be invited to participate in a bracketed trivia contest to be held via Twitter Q&A during recording of WWE's The Bump (the "Trivia Contest"). Contestants must be available to participate during WWE's The Bump's recording (from 10:00 a.m. to Noon ET) on February 12th, 19th and 26th and March 4th. "Bracketed" means the 8 Winners will be paired in a tournament-style bracket where 4 Winners will be eliminated in the two-week Quarterfinal round, then 2 Winners will be eliminated in the third week Semifinal round, then the Grand Prize will be awarded in the Final round during the fourth week. CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL CONTEST ANNOUNCEMENT AND RULES

- The USA Network will air the WWE 24 documentary on the WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn" event from 2015 tonight at 10pm ET, following the weekly NXT episode. This is the event that featured Sasha Banks vs. Bayley for the NXT Women's Title, plus appearances by Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, a nd others.