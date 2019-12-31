- As noted, WWE NXT tag team partners Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo made their WWE RAW debuts earlier this month. Purrazzo lost to WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka in singles action while Green lost to Charlotte Flair the following week, also in singles action. Green also worked this week's WWE Main Event tapings, going up against Sarah Logan.

The WWE Performance Center just released this behind-the-scenes footage of Purrazzo and Green at RAW. The video features the NXT Superstars talking to AJ Styles, Triple H, Paul Heyman and others, including Green's boyfriend Zack Ryder.

- WWE stock was up 1.08% today, closing at $64.87 per share. Today's high was $65.31 and the low was $63.65.

- WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth is at Times Square in New York City for tonight's big "FOX New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square" special, which will feature the Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler match that was taped last Friday at SmackDown. WWE has noted that other Superstars will also be appearing. There's now speculation on possible WWE 24/7 Title changes taking place tonight now that the champ is in town.

WWE and Truth tweeted the following from Times Square, including a photo with rapper LL Cool J, who will be one of the performers tonight.