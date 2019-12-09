As we noted before at this link and at this link, WWE has announced the nWo and Batista for the 2020 Hall of Fame Class.

The nWo induction will see Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan go in to the Hall again.

The full announcement seen below was just sent to us, featuring comments from Triple H.

"Batista was one of the fastest rising stars ever in WWE with an incredible list of accolades, and the success of the nWo changed the course of sports entertainment history," Triple H said. "It is only fitting that they all take their rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame."

Below is the full press release from WWE: