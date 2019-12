WWE has announced its 2020 European tour. The tour starts on May 3 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Below are the dates of the tour:

SmackDown:

* May 3-Glasgow, Scotland

* May 4-Newcastle, England

* May 5-Birmingham, England

* May 6-Cardiff, Wales

* May 7-Sheffield, England

* May 8-London, England (Friday Night SmackDown Episode)

RAW:

* May 13-Dortmund, Germany

* May 14-Leipzig, Germany

* May 15-Madrid, Spain

* May 16-Paris, France