WWE has confirmed that tomorrow on Friday Night SmackDown, it will be Dana Brooke vs. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. The rematch will be a non-title match.

It was Dana Brooke who took to social media to ask Bayley for the rematch. She tweeted, "Last week wasn't about stepping up to YOUR level @itsBayleyWWE, it was about showing #Smackdown and the @WWE Universe what I am capable of. How about another go, champ?"

Bayley replied, "Well there's your first mistake, trying to impress the @WWE universe. And even though you don't really deserve another shot with me, I'll allow it. Just not for my championship."

Below you can read their exchange as well as WWE's match announcement:

Last week wasn't about stepping up to YOUR level @itsBayleyWWE , it was about showing #Smackdown and the @WWE Universe what I am capable of. How about another go, champ? #wwe https://t.co/WRBt012DzH — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) December 19, 2019