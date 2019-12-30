The first WWE RAW of 2020 is shaping up to be a loaded show as WWE has announced two big title matches and the return of WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

There's no word yet on what Lesnar and Paul Heyman will be doing next week, but we should have a better idea of who Lesnar's opponent for the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view will be. It's been reported that Lesnar is not scheduled to wrestle again until the Rumble on January 26 from Houston.

Below is the updated line-up for next Monday's RAW from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma:

* Rey Mysterio gets his rematch from new WWE United States Champion Andrade

* RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders defend in a Triple Threat against The Street Profits and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar returns with Paul Heyman

Stay tuned for updates on the first RAW of 2020.