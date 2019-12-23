WWE Hall of Famers DX will be the special guests for Corey Graves on this week's "After The Bell" podcast.

WWE announced on tonight's RAW that Shawn Michaels and Triple H will join Graves for a very special DX-Mas edition of the podcast, which was the first official podcast announced for the WWE Podcast Network.

The episode will be released early this Thursday morning, which is the day after Christmas Day. There's no word yet on what DX has in store for the show, but the RAW announcers teased that they may have some sort of announcement or stunt planned.

Below is the graphic for the show along with Graves' tweet: