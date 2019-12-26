WWE has announced that "A Moment of Bliss" will return on this week's SmackDown from the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, which will be the final blue brand episode of 2019.

Host Alexa Bliss will be joined by Lacey Evans for the segment on SmackDown. Evans will discuss her current feud with Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. This will be the FOX debut for the segment.

As noted, Friday's SmackDown will also feature a Triple Threat with The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Baron Corbin. The winner will go on to challenge WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the title at the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 26.

Below is WWE's announcement on Friday's segment with Bliss and Evans: