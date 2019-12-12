Above is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week's episode.

The following injuries were announced coming out of this week's NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:

* Dakota Kai needed 8 staples to close the head wound she suffered from the big table bump by Mia Yim. WWE doctors recommended rest but as seen in the tweet below, Kai said she will be working the weekend NXT live events

* Fandango may have suffered a dislocated elbow as Breezango defeated The Singh Brothers in tag team action. He was sent to the Emergency Room for imaging, but there are no further updates

* NXT UK Superstar Travis Banks made his debut with a win over Jaxson Ryker, in a Worlds Collide preview. Banks suffered an eyebrow laceration and his status is "day to day" depending on his symptoms

Stay tuned for updates on this week's NXT Injury Report.