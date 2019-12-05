Below is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week's episode.

The following injuries were announced coming out of this week's NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:

* Regarding the brawl between Mia Yim and Dakota Kai, Camp said Yim is cleared for the singles match with Kai next week and was fine after this week's fight. It was believed Kai suffered facial injuries during the brawl but Camp said she refused medical attention

* Rhea Ripley suffered a strained vocal box from the Kirifuda Clutch by NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. It was noted that Ripley will rest and seek further evaluation if necessary. Ripley vs. Baszler for the title is still planned for December 18

* Damian Priest was still not cleared from his rib injury on this week's NXT, which is why Killian Dain issued an open challenge instead of their singles match. Pete Dunne answered the challenge and suffered hurt ribs from the cannonball into the steel steps. He also landed awkwardly on his already-hurt left knee. It was noted that Dunne re-aggravated his knee injury and is suffering from rib pain. He is considered "day to day" and will follow-up for further evaluation

Stay tuned for updates on this week's NXT Injury Report. You can see the full video below: