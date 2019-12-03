- Above is a Total Divas preview clip for tonight's episode on the E! network, which will be part one of a two-part season nine finale. This clip features The Bella Twins surprising the rest of the cast in Hawaii.

- A new WWE Day Of documentary is scheduled to premiere on the WWE Network this Sunday at 8pm ET. The special will feature behind-the-scenes footage from the 2019 Survivor Series pay-per-view. An encore of the main Survivor Series pay-per-view will air on the WWE Network live feed at 4:30pm ET as the lead-in to Day Of.

- WWE has announced a storyline update on Bobby Lashley and Lana after they were arrested by Nashville police during last night's RAW angle with Rusev. It was noted that they have been released from a Nashville jail after their plan to have Rusev arrested back-fired as the officer knew of the ongoing situation.

Lana provided the following statement to WWE on the matter: "How can I be arrested by an off-duty police officer, hired by me, to protect myself?"