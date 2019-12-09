Liv Morgan is finally returning to WWE RAW TV soon.

As seen in the tweet below, WWE announced during tonight's RAW episode that the red brand will be getting a "Makeover" from Liv soon as she makes her return.

There's no official word yet on when Liv will be back on TV, but the vignette on tonight's RAW said "coming soon."

Morgan was drafted to the red brand in the 2019 WWE Draft, but has rarely been used this year outside of non-televised live events. She was previously in The Riott Squad with Sarah Logan, who is on SmackDown, and Ruby Riott, who is also on the red brand, but injured.

Liv tweeted "LIVE" earlier today and that had fans speculating on her return, which has been talked about and anticipated for months. You can also see that tweet below.

Stay tuned for updates on Liv's WWE status.