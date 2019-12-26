- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's Christmas edition of WWE NXT.

- WWE has confirmed that Paige will host the Top 10 Matches of 2019 special this coming Monday on the WWE Network. The special will premiere at 3:25pm ET. Below is the full announcement:

WWE's Top 10 Matches of 2019 streaming on WWE Network this Monday before Raw The past year featured some of the most incredible matches and unbelievable moments to ever happen in a WWE ring. This Monday before Raw, you'll have the chance to relive 2019's 10 best and most jaw-dropping bouts in their entirety on WWE's Top 10 Matches of 2019, exclusively on WWE Network. Join two-time Divas Champion and WWE Backstage co-host Paige as she counts down the year's 10 greatest matches, as selected by the editors of WWE.com. Find out which matchup snagged the No. 1 spot in this must-see countdown special, beginning Monday at 3:25 p.m. ET, only on WWE Network.

- As noted, the eight-man main event of the WWE Worlds Collide special on January 25 will feature Imperium (WWE UK Champion WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel, Alexander Wolfe) vs. The Undisputed Era (NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish).

Strong took to Twitter and said he can't wait to go at it with WALTER.

He wrote, "I can't wait to Chop Walter until he quits. #OurERA"

You can see Strong's full tweet below, along with WALTER's tweet to hype the match with emoji: