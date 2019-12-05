WWE has announced Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler for Friday's SmackDown episode on FOX.

It was previously announced that King Baron Corbin was looking to humiliate Reigns on this week's show. They also teased an update on Daniel Bryan after his incident with WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt last week.

Friday's episode will take place at the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, NC. Below is the announcement on Reigns vs. Ziggler: