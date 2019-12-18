WWE just announced a storyline injury update on Humberto Carrillo following the attack from Andrade at the end of Monday's Gauntlet Match on RAW, which was to determine a new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio, but ended with no clear winner.

WWE noted that Carrillo was treated at a local medical facility on Monday night and then allowed to fly home. He will have a follow-up evaluation on Thursday morning, according to their report.

Carrillo took to Twitter on Tuesday and warned Andrade.

He wrote, "'El ídolo'? Really @AndradeCienWWE you call yourself 'the new face of Latinos' leaving me out of the gauntlet match attacking me from behind, this is not what men's do. I will come back stronger and go on you at any cost."

You can see WWE's announcement along with Carrillo's tweet below:

