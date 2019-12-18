The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will be returning to WWE NXT in 2020.

There's no word yet on teams or dates for the 2020 Dusty Classic, but Mauro Ranallo noted on tonight's show that details will be announced on the January 1 NXT TV episode.

The Dusty Classic began in 2015 with Finn Balor and Samoa Joe winning. The Authors of Pain won in 2016, The Undisputed Era won in 2018, and the team of Aleister Black and Ricochet won earlier this year.

