WWE has announced a non-title tag team match for Friday's SmackDown episode from Brooklyn at the Barclays Center.
The match will see SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day face off against Cesaro and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. The match was made after Big E and Kofi Kingston accepted the recent challenge from Cesaro, Nakamura and Sami Zayn.
Below is WWE's announcement on the match:
The New Day welcome challenge from Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro
Following a successful title defense at WWE TLC, The New Day will face Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro in a non-title match.
In the first edition of this matchup, the Intercontinental Champion & The Swiss Cyborg answered the champions' post-Thanksgiving open challenge, but a well-timed Trouble in Paradise carried Kofi Kingston & Big E to the victory. Can Sami Zayn's stable put The New Day on notice, or will the champions continue their dominance?