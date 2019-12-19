WWE has announced a non-title tag team match for Friday's SmackDown episode from Brooklyn at the Barclays Center.

The match will see SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day face off against Cesaro and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. The match was made after Big E and Kofi Kingston accepted the recent challenge from Cesaro, Nakamura and Sami Zayn.

Below is WWE's announcement on the match: