- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Nashville, Tennessee.

- WWE announced the following on WWE NXT Superstars appearing at and competing at Friday's EVOLVE 141 event in Livonia, Michigan, and Saturday's EVOLVE 142 event in Chicago.

WWE UK Champion WALTER will face former tag team partner Timothy Thatcher in a non-title match on Friday, and then against EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs in a non-title match on Saturday. Other NXT names appearing this weekend are Babatunde, Arturo Ruas, Shotzi Blackheart, Reina Gonzalez, and Brendan Vink, who will be debuting for EVOLVE against Colby Corino on Friday. Blackheart will have her final EVOLVE date on Saturday. Tommaso Ciampa and the other NXT Superstars will also be appearing for meet & greets.

Below is WWE's full announcement on the shows:

Meet Tommaso Ciampa and WALTER and see NXT Superstars in action at EVOLVE Wrestling this Friday and Saturday in Detroit and Chicago NXT fans, don't miss your chance to meet Tommaso Ciampa and WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER at EVOLVE Wrestling's events this weekend in Detroit and Chicago. Plus, The Ring General and several other NXT Superstars will be in action on both nights. WALTER will be in action this Friday, Dec. 6, in Detroit against longtime tag team partner Timothy Thatcher and on Saturday, Dec. 7, in Chicago against reigning EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs. Ticket info: Detroit | Chicago Other Superstars from the black-and-gold brand competing for EVOLVE this weekend in Detroit include Babatunde and Arturo Ruas, who will join forces with Anthony Gutierrez to battle The Unwanted in six-man tag team action. One night later, Ruas will face a tough test when he goes one-on-one with the hard-hitting Thatcher. The NXT Women's Division will be represented as well when former Mae Young Classic entrant Reina Gonzalez takes on one of the WWE Performance Center's latest recruit, Shotzi Blackheart, in the Motor City. Also debuting at EVOLVE this weekend is NXT's Brendan Vink, an Australian Superstar looking to make an immediate impact. All NXT Superstars will be available for meet and greets with fans at both events. Check out the cards for both events below, then head to WWNLive.com to secure your tickets for these can't-miss EVOLVE Wrestling shows! EVOLVE 141 – This Friday at Monaghan Knights of Columbus Hall in Livonia, Mich. Non-Title Main Event

WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER vs. Timothy Thatcher EVOLVE Championship Match

Josh Briggs (c) vs. JD Drake EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match

AR Fox & Leon Ruff with Ayla & The Skulk (c) vs. Matt Sydal & Andrew Everett Six Man Tag Team War

Babatunde, Arturo Ruas & Anthony Gutierrez vs. Joey Gacy, Eddie Kingston & Sean Maluta EVOLVE 139 Rematch

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Reina Gonzalez Extreme Rules

Curt Stallion vs. Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren #1 Contender for EVOLVE Tag Team Titles

Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray of The Skulk vs. Besties In The World of Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett The EVOLVE Debut of NXT Superstar Brendan Vink vs. Colby Corino Harlem Bravado vs. EVOLVE Tryout Winner EVOLVE 142 – This Saturday at Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, Ill. Non-Title Champion vs. Champion

WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER vs. EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs Tag Team Attraction - If Besties Win at EVOLVE 141 This Will Be A Title Match

EVOLVE Tag Team Champions AR Fox & Leon Ruff with Ayla & The Skulk vs. Besties In The World of Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett Special Attraction Match

Arturo Ruas vs. Timothy Thatcher First Time Ever Match

Matt Sydal vs. Curt Stallion Grudge Match

Eddie Kingston vs. Anthony Gutierrez Special Challenge Match

Joe Gacy vs. Andrew Everett Four Way Freestyle

Babatunde vs. JD Drake vs. Harlem Bravado vs. Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren Shotzi Blackheart Will Have Her Final Match in EVOLVE! Plus, more with Brendan Vink, Reina Gonzalez, Sean Maluta, Colby Corino, Adrian Alanis, Liam Gray and others!

- WWE noted on Twitter today that SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston has surpassed 1,000 days as a tag team champion in WWE.

Kofi is a five-time blue brand tag team champion with Big E and Xavier Woods in The New Day, with their current reign beginning on November 8. He's also held the RAW Tag Team Titles for a total of four times - twice with The New Day, once with R-Truth, once with Evan Bourne. Kofi also held the WWE World Tag Team Titles with CM Punk. Depending on what WWE is counting, Kofi may have passed the mark a while back as there are 818 recognized days for his blue brand title runs, 193 recognized days for his red brand title runs, and 47 recognized days for his world tag team title run.

As seen below, Kofi responded to the milestone and wrote, "Oh wow..."