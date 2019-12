Tuesday's episode of WWE Backstage on FS1 at 11pm ET drew 138,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 14% from last week's 121,000 viewers, for the show that featured Triple H as the guest. Seth Rollins was the featured guest this week.

This week's episode ranked #103 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week's show, which ranked #125 with a 0.05 rating.

As noted, analyst CM Punk was off again this week but he will be back on the show next Tuesday.

Below is our 2019 Backstage Viewership Tracker:

October 15 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating (special preview)

October 25 Episode: 426,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating (special preview)

November 5 Episode: 49,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating (official premiere)

November 12 Episode: 100,000 viewers

November 19 Episode: 180,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating

November 26 Episode: 121,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating

December 3 Episode: 138,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating

December 10 Episode: