WWE has announced who Roman Reigns will be facing on the FOX New Year's Eve special next Tuesday night - Dolph Ziggler.

As noted, The Big Dog will be wrestling a match in New York City's Times Square next week to celebrate the holiday. WWE noted that other Superstars will be appearing, but there's no word yet on who else will be appearing.

"FOX'S New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square" will air live on Tuesday at 8pm ET. WWE celebrity friends Maria Menounos and Rob Gronkowski will serve as co-hosts.

Below is WWE's original announcement on the FOX NYE special with full details, and the tweet confirming Ziggler vs. Reigns from tonight's SmackDown: