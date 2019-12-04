WWE has decided to suspend all plans for the weekly "Hidden Gems" additions on the WWE Network.

It's been several weeks since new "Hidden Gems" additions were made to the Network and since teasers were uploaded to YouTube on Thursdays. PWInsider reports that while WWE is not currently moving forward with the "Hidden Gems" content, that does not mean that older classic content won't be used in other ways. There's also a chance that they will resume additions to the section in the future.

For the past year the "Hidden Gems" section featured dark matches and other rare bouts from over the years, including matches from WWE, the AWA, WCW, and other promotions.

This hasn't been confirmed but it's possible that "Hidden Gems" is brought back for the tiered version of the Network when it launches.

Stay tuned for updates on classic content coming to the WWE Network.