As seen above, WWE released a new WWE Top 10 video this week with the best debuts of the past decade.

It's interesting to note that WWE edited out the mention of Dean Ambrose's name from The Shield's Survivor Series 2012 debut. As The Shield hit ringside to triple powerbomb Ryback through an announce table, Michael Cole called them by their names - Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns, adding that they were "all from WWE NXT."

In the WWE Top 10 video above, WWE did condense Cole's play-by-play but they also edited out the part where he said Ambrose's name. The mention is still included in the Survivor Series 2012 replay on the WWE Network.

Ambrose would leave WWE earlier this year after being unhappy with how he was used. He's currently working for AEW as Jon Moxley. His wife Renee Young still works for the company.

You can hear the original audio below: