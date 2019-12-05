As noted last month, WWE announced during the November 15 SmackDown from Philadelphia, PA, that the 2020 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view would be held at the Wells Fargo Center on March 8.

The arena announced today that tickets for the Chamber pay-per-view will go on sale next Friday, December 13 at 10am via WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com, at the arena box office, or by phone at 1-800-298-4200. Tickets will start at $25.

The 2020 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will be the final big event before WrestleMania 36 on April 5.

As seen below, the first promotional graphic for the event features WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Randy Orton, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Sasha Banks, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Seth Rollins.