- Last night's WWE RAW saw Erick Rowan destroy a local enhancement talent who was not given a name. The man tried to run off with Rowan's mystery pet cage, but the plan to win by count out back-fired as Rowan hit him with a series of Iron Claw slams. The jobber was played by Carolinas indie wrestler Tracer X, who appeared on Friday's WWE 205 Live episode as Trent Newman for the loss to Tony Nese.

For those who missed it, above is video from last night's match and below is post-show video of Sarah Schreiber trying to find out what kind of pet is hidden in Rowan's mystery cage.

- WWE filed to trademark "Eat Sleep Conquer Repeat" on Wednesday, December 4. This trademark is for WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. It looks like the filing is for merchandise as the following use description was filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

"Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas"

- Randy Orton wants to see former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ken Shamrock inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next year. Orton responded to a WWE On FOX tweet asking who the next inductee for the 2020 Class should be. Shamrock re-tweeted Orton's endorsement.

As noted on Monday, WWE has announced Batista and the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman) as the 2020 headliners. You can see Orton's endorsement below: