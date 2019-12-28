Earlier WWE put the 24/7 title as retired on its site, which the mistake made its rounds on social media tonight.
WWE has since fixed the mistake and put R-Truth as the current champion. As noted, R-Truth won the title last night in Pittsburgh from Samir Singh.
Below you can read a few reactions about the mistake (and fix):
If anyone thinks that the 24/7 title is retired I can confirm it's ?? fake pic.twitter.com/k4vzSL9n5z— TheSuperSmash97 (@Smash54046287) December 29, 2019
@davemeltzerWON What's the story with the WWE 24/7 title being listed as retired ? pic.twitter.com/vBnIlUWy3m— M (@CodeNameOdd) December 29, 2019
Is the 24/7 title really retired? If so that's odd— Mrlaughalot (@Mrlaughalot1) December 29, 2019
Does @wwe.com know something we don't know? #retired pic.twitter.com/UZI1jXtTz8— Vacant ?? (@WWEVacant) December 29, 2019
Lol they done messed up. The 24/7 title is still a thing.— Feliz NaviDAN ?? (@mynameisdpc) December 29, 2019
cancelling my wwe network if wwe retires the 24/7 title smh— wwf hardcore champion (@MachoMane_) December 29, 2019