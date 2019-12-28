Earlier WWE put the 24/7 title as retired on its site, which the mistake made its rounds on social media tonight.

WWE has since fixed the mistake and put R-Truth as the current champion. As noted, R-Truth won the title last night in Pittsburgh from Samir Singh.

Below you can read a few reactions about the mistake (and fix):

