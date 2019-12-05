- Above is the second episode of Chakh Le WWE from WWE Now India. This episode features Roman Reigns trying popular Indian snacks and sweets.

- Today's WWE NXT UK episode at 3pm ET on the WWE Network will be headlined by "historic negotiations" between WWE UK Champion WALTER, the leader of Imperium, and Gallus leader Joe Coffey.

Historic negotiations to take place on this week's NXT UK Last week, Gallus and Ilja Dragunov's brutal 8-Man Tag team showdown against Imperium did little to quell the chaos between the formidable forces. Now, United Kingdom Champion WALTER will step into the ring with Joe Coffey for historical negotiations intended to contain the bedlam between the two groups, regulated by NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint and Assistant to the General Manager Sid Scala. Plus, Jordan Devlin against A-Kid, a Triple Threat Match between Joseph Conners, Travis Banks and Ligero and much more. Don't miss NXT UK, streaming today at 3 ET / 8 GMT on the award winning WWE Network.

- WWE received some negative feedback from fans on social media this week for the really bad "mugshot photos" they released of Bobby Lashley and Lana, which say they are from the Nashville Police Department. You can see the photo below.

As noted, Monday's RAW from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville saw police arrest Lana and Lashley after they tried to have Rusev arrested but their plan back-fired as the officer was aware of their situation that has been playing out over WWE TV for several weeks now. WWE released a storyline update the next day that said both Lashley and Lana had been released from a Nashville jail. They also released "post-arrest statements" from Lana and Lashley.

Lana said, "How can I be arrested by an off-duty police officer, hired by me, to protect myself?"

Lashley added, "I've been advised by attorneys to not speak about the case because it could involve future litigation."