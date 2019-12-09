WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi was trending on social media today thanks to a rapper/singer named Lizzo.

As seen below, Lizzo was in attendance for Sunday's NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves, in LA. She decided to start dancing during a routine by the Lakers cheerleaders, and her outfit reminded people of Rikishi and the Stinkface.

The actual Rikishi commented on the trend and wrote, "What's going on here #Rikishi trending ?????"

ECW Original Tommy Dreamer also chimed in. He tweeted, "When I saw @TheREALRIKISHI trending and I checked why. I wish I didnt see why #Rikishi was trending Also he always wore it better #uce"

You can see the related tweets below:

