- Above is the first promo for the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The 33rd Rumble event will take place on January 26 from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. It's believed that the 30-woman Rumble Match and the 30-man Rumble Match will each feature 10 WWE NXT Superstars, 10 RAW Superstars, and 10 SmackDown Superstars, but that has not been confirmed.

- WWE finally published their official preview for tonight's RAW from Des Moines, Iowa, but no new matches were announced. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles is still the only match announced. WWE did announce this teaser on Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain:

Can Seth Rollins and AOP be stopped? Seth Rollins broke bad in a major way on Monday when he allied himself with AOP. In essence, he became the villain the WWE Universe had been treating him as for some time. Whatever his reasons, however, The Architect is once again at the helm of a three-man group, and historically speaking, that makes him a difficult man to stop. We already saw what happened to Kevin Owens when he stood against Rollins & AOP on their first night. With a week under their belts, it's already time to ask the question we'll likely be asking for a long time: Can anybody stop them?

- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has been announced for Wednesday's episode of The Bump.