- WWE has launched their "The New Day: Feel The Power" podcast on Google Podcasts, iTunes and other audio platforms. The weekly show features SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods) discussing WWE and non-wrestling topics.

Below is the synopsis and above is a preview clip for the first episode. Woods talks about how he envisioned The New Day as a modern update of The Nation of Domination from the Attitude Era.

"You Guys Are Gonna Be Preachers!: On the debut episode of The New Day: Feel the Power, Kofi, Big E and Woods give the true, behind-the-scenes story of how The New Day was formed, from the fateful pay-per-view that brought them together to the original idea of a militant group to a final concept they struggled mightily to accept. It's the first chapter in a heartfelt, hilarious tale for wrestling fans and newcomers alike. Now, if only they could agree on the name of the podcast ..."

- As noted, Friday's WWE SmackDown saw Sheamus and Elias make their returns to TV. Sheamus appeared in a vignette where he blasted and warned the blue brand roster, while Elias appeared in a backstage segment with Dana Brooke and Drake Maverick. WWE has a new poll asking fans which return they are most thankful for. As of this writing, 84% voted for Sheamus.

- WWE posted this video of RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Natalya, and Titus O'Neil visiting the KITZ Hopp Children's Tumor Center and the German Cancer Research Center in Heidelberg, Germany during the recent WWE European tour.