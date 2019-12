Below is the WWE SmackDown live event results from tonight's show in Daytona Beach, Florida:

* The New Day (c) defeated Heavy Machinery and The Revival (SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match)

* Nikki Cross defeated Sasha Banks

* Mustafa Ali defeated Cesaro

* "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) defeated Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura (Universal Championship Match)

* Shorty G defeated Drew Gulak

* Bayley (c) defeated Carmella (SmackDown Women's Championship Match)

* Roman Reigns defeated King Corbin