Thanks to Jake McDonald for yesterday's WWE live event results in Cedar Rapids, Iowa:

* The New Day (c) defeated The Revival (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

* Aleister Black defeated Buddy Murphy

* Bayley vs. Lacey Evans doesn't start due to Bayley attacking before the match.

* Shinsuke Nakamura (with Sami Zayn) defeated Mustafa Ali (WWE Intercontinental Championship)

* Lana comes out and talks trash about Iowa for a good ten minutes then Rusev rushes the ring and beats up Bobby Lashley.

* "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) defeated The Miz (WWE Universal Championship)

* Cesaro defeated Shorty G

* Drew McIntyre defeated Akira Tozawa

* Seth Rollins defeated Erick Rowan. Because they were near Rollins' hometown, he worked as a face in this match.

* Bayley comes out and asks the ref to raise her hand, but Lacey Evans comes back out and they have their match. Bayley defeated Lacy Evans with feet on the ropes.

* Roman Reigns defeated Dolph Ziggler