Below are results from yesterday's WWE live event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada:

* The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Big E) and Braun Strowman defeated Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Sami Zayn

* Carmella defeated Mandy Rose (with Sonya Deville)

* Lucha House Party defeated The Revival

* "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated The Miz and Daniel Bryan (Steel Cage Match)

* Shorty G defeated Dolph Ziggler

* Lacey Evans / Dana Brooke defeated Sasha Banks / Bayley and Alexa Bliss / Nikki Cross

* Roman Reigns defeated King Corbin (Toronto Street Fight)

Watching @WWEDanielBryan was one of the best things I've seen as a wrestling fan. #WWEToronto pic.twitter.com/iS5OEYWQHD — Dan Brown ???? (@LyonsGamez) December 29, 2019

I got so excited when I saw @WWECesaro show up last night. #WWEToronto



?????? pic.twitter.com/h0ccmcwkEn — Dan Brown ???? (@LyonsGamez) December 29, 2019



