Below are results from yesterday's WWE live event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada:
* The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Big E) and Braun Strowman defeated Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Sami Zayn
* Carmella defeated Mandy Rose (with Sonya Deville)
* Lucha House Party defeated The Revival
* "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated The Miz and Daniel Bryan (Steel Cage Match)
* Shorty G defeated Dolph Ziggler
* Lacey Evans / Dana Brooke defeated Sasha Banks / Bayley and Alexa Bliss / Nikki Cross
* Roman Reigns defeated King Corbin (Toronto Street Fight)
