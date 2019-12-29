Below are results from yesterday's WWE live event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada:

* The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Big E) and Braun Strowman defeated Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Sami Zayn

* Carmella defeated Mandy Rose (with Sonya Deville)

* Lucha House Party defeated The Revival

* "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated The Miz and Daniel Bryan (Steel Cage Match)

* Shorty G defeated Dolph Ziggler

* Lacey Evans / Dana Brooke defeated Sasha Banks / Bayley and Alexa Bliss / Nikki Cross

* Roman Reigns defeated King Corbin (Toronto Street Fight)