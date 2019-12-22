- Above is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger, featuring Daniel Bryan's new look.

- This week's WWE Main Event episode, hosted by Scott Stanford, was just a recap of TLC, RAW and SmackDown, with no new matches. WWE taped just one Main Event match at RAW earlier this week, Titus O'Neil vs. Eric Young, but it looks like this match will air next week as there is no live RAW tapings on Monday.

- Below is a new "WWE Moving Day" commercial for WWE's big move from Sky Sports to BT Sport. The ad features Sasha Banks, RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders, Rusev, Nikki Cross, Kevin Owens driving a "McMahon In a Van" truck, and more.

The ad also features Banks sending a message to broadcaster and former soccer star Gary Lineker, who she calls Greg.

As we've noted, BT Sport will become the new home for WWE programming in the UK and Ireland beginning next month. WWE had been with Sky for more than 30 years in the UK.