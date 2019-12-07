The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Natalya and make their entrances as Byron Saxton and Mickie James check in on commentary.

Natalya vs. Sarah Logan

They lock up. Natalya locks in a headlock, Logan reverses it into a headlock night of her own before Natalya reverses it back into a headlock on Logan. Logan reveres the headlock into a waist-lock and takes Natalya to the mat. Logan eventually locks in a modified arm-lock on Natalya. Natalya elbows Logan. Natalya hits a wheelbarrow face-buster on Logan. Natalya pins Logan for a two count. Logan evades a Sharpshooter attempt by Natalya. Logan connects with double knee strike to Natalya in the corner. Logan hoes for a Suplex, Natalya reverses it into a roll up for the three count.

Winner: Natalya

A recap of the verbal exchange between Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens from RAW is shown.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Kevin Owens defeating Bobby Lashley via Disqualification.

A recap of Lana & Bobby Lashley getting arrested on RAW is shown.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring Roman Reigns assaulting Bobby Roode & Dolph Ziggler.

Cedric Alexander and Mojo Rawley make their entrances.

Cedric Alexander vs. Mojo Rawley

They lock up. Rawley drives his knee into Alexander's midsection. Rawley head-butts Alexander. Rawley drives his boot into Alexander in the corner. Alexander eventually connects with a kick to the face of Rawley. Alexander pins Rawley for a two count. Alexander hits an Ensiguri on Rawley from the apron. Alexander attempts to springboard from the top rope, Rawley catches him with an Alabama Slam. Rawley pins Alexander for the win.

Winner: Mojo Rawley

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring Universal Champion The Fiend Bray Wyatt pulling Daniel Bryan under the ring and pulling his hair out.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring The O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & AJ Styles) defeating United States Champion Rey Mysterio, Ricochet & Humberto Carrillo prior time Randy Orton hitting an RKO on Styles.

