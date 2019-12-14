

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. No Way Jose and Eric Young make their entrances as Byron Saxton and Mickie James check in on commentary.

No Way Jose vs. Eric Young

Young runs towards Jose, Jose moves out of the way, causing Young to collide with the turnbuckles. Jose locks in a headlock, Young sends him to the ropes. Jose hits a shoulder-block on Young. Young eventually locks in a chin-lock on Jose. Jose fights out of it and strikes Young's midsection. Jose connects with a pair of clotheslines on Young. Jose hits a back body drop on Young. Jose splashes Young in the corner. Jose hits a Back-Stabber on Young. Jose pins Young for a two count. Jose begins to ascend the turnbuckles. Young pulls the leg of Jose, causing him to drop on the top turnbuckle. Young hits a Wheelbarrow Neck-Breaker on Jose. Young pins Jose.

Winner: Eric Young

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring The Miz and Universal Champion Bray Wyatt's verbal confrontation.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring AOP (Akan & Rezar) & Seth Rollins assaulting Kevin Owens backstage.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Seth Rollins cutting a promo in the arena.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch defeating WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka & Kairi Sane boa Disqualification.

Ricochet and Cedric Alexander make their entrances.

Ricochet vs. Cedric Alexander

They shake hands and lock up. Ricochet locks in a waist-lock, Alexander reverses it into a wrist-lock. Ricochet rolls Alexander up for a two count. Ricochet eventually sends Alexander to the ring apron. Ricochet strikes Alexander before heading out to the ring apron himself. Alexander hits an STO on Ricochet on the apron. Alexander rolls Ricochet into the ring. Alexander hits a Michinoku Driver on Ricochet. Alexander pins Ricochet for a two count. Alexander goes for a Lumbar Check, Ricochet blocks it. Alexander connects with a spin kick to Ricochet. Ricochet kicks Alexander in the face. Ricochet hits his Recoil finisher on Alexander. Ricochet pins Alexander for the win.

Winner: Ricochet

A recap of the divorce segment from RAW is shown featuring Rusev and Lana's divorce.

A recap from SmackDown is shown to close the show featuring Dolph Ziggler & King Corbin smearing dog food on Roman Reigns.