Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up with The Authors of Pain arriving backstage in a SUV. Akam and Rezar are stopped by Charly Caruso after they get out of the car. Charly asks about attacking Kevin Owens last week and they respond in their native languages. Caruso says she doesn't understand their languages. They respond in English and say she looks lovely tonight. AOP then walks away into the arena.

- We're live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee as Vic Joseph welcomes us and hypes the show. He's joined by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler and Samoa Joe on commentary.

- We go right to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins to a mixed reaction.

Rollins talks about saying everyone sucked last week and goes on about how he was a little too harsh, but he was speaking from a good place, he was speaking from his heart. Rollins talks about how this isn't just his job, it's his life, and the people in the back aren't just his co-workers, they're his family. This is all about struggling and fighting to survive together. Rollins goes on about how he feels responsible for motivating the locker room to do their best. He admits he took it too far last week and now he would like to apologize. There are still some fans booing him. Rollins apologizes to everyone, the wrestlers, the announcers, and Kevin Owens. Rollins calls Owens to the ring so he can apologize to his face. The music hits and out comes Owens. Owens takes the mic and asks if the fans also smell that. He says it smells like when the rodeo comes to Nashville. The animals have a certain smell. Owens goes on about Rollins' apology and asks about AOP. Rollins says he had nothing to do with The Authors of Pain. Owens says he knows Rollins is lying because his lips are moving, and the smell he was referring to is bulls--t. Rollins promises he's not lying. The lights go out, the music hits and out come The Authors of Pain with mics.

Akam and Rezar take turns speaking in their native languages from the stage, as fans give them the "What!?" treatment. Rezar then challenges Owens and Rollins to a tag team match. Rollins says he's in. Owens says one of three things can happen and all three scenarios end with the three of them beating Owens up. Owens says let's get to it. He drops the mic and wants to fight now. Rollins says he tried, Owens is on his own now. Rollins drops the mic and marches up the ramp. He stops and stares at AOP. They let him walk between them as fans boo. Owens says Rollins might be out of here but he'd actually love to get a piece of AOP, preferably one at a time. Owens drops the mic and gets ready to fight again. AOP turn and walk back to the back as fans boo them. Owens says it won't be Seth or AOP, but he's in the middle of the ring and he's all taped up, and Nashville wants to see a fight. Owens calls anyone out to fight him.

- The camera cuts to Bobby Lashley and Lana walking backstage. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and Lana comes out to the stage as her music hits. She poses on the stage as the music plays. Owens looks on from the ring.

Lana takes the mic and begins her promo but Owens yells at her, saying no one cares. He goes on and says he's vomiting in his mouth, wondering what she could possibly say. Lana reveals that Rusev won't be here tonight because she had to file another restraining order in Tennessee. She says Rusev is a danger to society and if he violates the order tonight, he's going to jail for a long time. Owens says he's never met someone who says so much and says absolutely nothing. He calls her repulsive. She calls him a basic pizza and candy eater and insults him more, then talks about how Bobby Lashley, the only man she's ever been with, is going to come out and finish him. Lashley's music hits and out he comes.

Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens

Bobby Lashley heads to the ring with Lana. There are two police officers walking behind them. The bell rings as Kevin Owens charges.

Lashley shoves Owens down first as they get going. Lashley knocks Owens around some more and takes him to the corner. Lashley runs into a big boot. They run the ropes and Lashley catches him in a big Spinebuster. Owens goes to the floor for a breather as the officers stand guard by Lana.

Lashley goes to the floor but Owens rocks him. Owens with a splash off the apron to Lashley on the floor. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Owens hits the corner Cannonball for a 2 count. Owens goes for a springboard moonsault and misses. Lashley with a big clothesline as Lana cheers him on. Fans boo. Lashley pounds on Owens and keeps him grounded in the middle of the ring. Lashley argues with the referee, then goes back to posing over Owens as fans boo. Lashley unloads in the corner now. Lashley charges but Owens drops him with a superkick for a pop. Lashley blocks a Stunner and catches Owens with a neckbreaker for a 2 count.

Lashley goes for the Dominator and drops Owens on his face for another close 2 count. Lashley goes for the Full Nelson but Owens fights out with elbows. Owens catches Lashley with the Pop-Up Powerbomb as Lana looks on concerned now. AOP come walking down the ramp now as Owens gets up. AOP attack Owens and he fights back as the referee calls the match.

Winner by DQ: Kevin Owens

- After the match, Akam and Rezar double team Owens as Lashley recovers. They bring Owens to the floor and launch him into the barrier as Lashley moves Lana out of the way. Owens tries to fight back on the ramp but AOP takes him down again. Lana and Lashley watch from the ring with the officers standing guard. They all watch as AOP drags Owens to the backstage area. Back to commercial.