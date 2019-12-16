Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, IA.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video package on Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain from last week's show. We cut to the normal RAW opening video.

- We're live on the USA Network, apparently on a slight tape delay from the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, Iowa. The pyro goes off inside the arena as Vic Joseph welcomes us to RAW. He's joined by Samoa Joe and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

- We go right to the ring and out first comes Seth Rollins as Mike Rome does the introductions. We get a look at the announcers discussing Rollins as he enters the ring.

Rollins takes the mic and introduces the first two men who have chosen to live on the right side of history - The Authors of Pain, Akam and Rezar. Fans boo as the music hits and out comes AOP to the ring. Rollins takes the mic and goes on about how he first came to RAW and was seen as the future by everyone - fans, critics, people in the back, management, everyone. Then all of a sudden the mood changed and people started to question his leadership as if he had done something wrong. Rollins says being a leader isn't about being a cool and making the popular decisions, it's about making decisions for the sake of progress. That's not easy for everyone to understand and Kevin Owens is a perfect example of that. He says what happened to Owens last week was tragic but he did it to himself. Rollins says Owens resisted and became an example.

Rollins goes on about how he's always truthful with the fans and that will never change. He says this might be hard for some to accept, but he is a leader. Some fans boo and some cheer. Bigger than that, he is a visionary and will be the man that leads this brand and this industry into the next decade and beyond. Rollins says whether we like it or not, we are coming with him, by hook or by crook, he will drag us kicking and screaming into 2020. He will impose his will. If you resist, AOP will enforce his will. Rollins says there's something else he needs to address with everyone tonight. It won't be a popular decision but he has a score to settle and he guarantees that one way or the other, it will be settled by the end of tonight. Fans won't like it. Rollins warns in advance, for what they have to do tonight, he's sorry. Rollins drops the mic and heads to the back with AOP.

- We go back to the announcers and Joe has big praise for AOP. There will be more from Seth Rollins and AOP later tonight.

The Viking Raiders vs. The OC

We go to the ring for this non-title match and out first comes RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders - Erik and Ivar. They hit the ring and we get a look at how they fought Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson after issuing an Open Challenge at WWE TLC on Sunday, which ended in a Double Count Out. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out come Gallows and Anderson to the stage. They yell at the crowd to shut up and listen. Fans boo them. Anderson says they will be the first to admit that The Vikings are the most unstoppable tag team to hit WWE in decades, but there's only one tag team that holds a 1-2-3 victory over The Vikings, and that's The OC. They go on about last night's match and how The Vikings risked themselves with flying moves to make sure they didn't lose a second time to The OC. Gallows goes on and calls them ugly, and says The OC is the best tag team in the world. We see their World Cup trophy at ringside as they hit the ring and we get the bell.

Gallows starts off with Ivar and they go at it. They try to knock each other over. Gallows with a big kick and an uppercut to drop Ivar to one knee. Anderson tags in but Ivar rams him into the corner. Erik tags in for the stiff double team moves on Anderson. Erik stares at Gallows while keeping Anderson down with a big knee. Erik manhandles Anderson some more and tags in Ivar for another double team.

Erik slams Ivar on top of Anderson for a pop. Ivar clubs Anderson a few times around the ring. Erik tags back in for another double team. Erik beats Anderson some more and hits a long vertical suplex. Erik finally drops him in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Erik keeps Anderson down by his arm now. Anderson fights out and in comes Gallows with a thumb to the eye. Erik and Gallows run the ropes now. Erik knocks Gallows out of the ring with a forearm. Erik runs the ropes for a suicide dive but Gallows meets him at the ropes with a big forearm. Gallows brings Erik out and launches him into the barrier with a fall-away slam. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Anderson catches Erik with a big Spinebuster for a quick pin attempt in the middle of the ring. Gallows tags in for the double team. Gallows backs Erik into the corner and unloads with lefts and rights. Gallows charges and knocks Erik back down for another close 2 count. Gallows drives elbows into Erik while he's down. Gallows grounds Erik now and works him over.

Erik tries to resist but Gallows beats him down and hits a belly-to-back suplex in the middle of the ring. Anderson tags in and works Erik over, talking trash and playing to the crowd for boos. Erik fight it out. Anderson with more elbows. More back and forth. Ivar tags in and unloads on Anderson. Ivar with a big splash, then a shot to Gallows to send him off the apron. Ivar avoids another move and levels Anderson with a clothesline. Ivar stands tall for a big pop. Ivar goes on and hits a big shot in the corner for a close 2 count as Gallows makes the save. Anderson dodges a shot from Ivar and hits him with the neckbreaker.

Gallows comes back in and they hit another neckbreaker on Ivar. Gallows covers for a 2 count. Ivar finally takes them both down. Erik is back up now. The Vikings run the ropes and leap out together, taking their opponents down on the floor. Ivar and Erik stand tall and pose for the crowd as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ivar fights Gallows out of a corner. Gallows drops him. Anderson tags in for the double team kick for the close 2 count. Ivar fights back and in comes Erik. Gallows also comes in but Erik unloads on him. Erik launches Gallows. Anderson charges but Erik drops him and delivers a big knee. Erik yells out. Ivar tags back in and they take out Gallows with a big double team. Erik launches his partner at Gallows' head while he's down in the corner. Gallows still kicks out at 2.

Erik tags back in but Gallows avoids the double team and fights. Anderson comes in and levels Erik. Erik catches Anderson as he charges. Ivar tags in as Erik hits a Spinebuster on Anderson. Ivar goes to the top but Gallows approaches. Ivar sends him to the floor. Ivar wastes some time but re-positions for a big moonsault. Gallows pulls Anderson to safety and Ivar lands hard. Anderson knocks Erik off the apron. They hit a Magic Killer on Ivar for the non-title win.

Winners: The OC

- After the match, Joe jumped the gun and announced The OC as new champions but this was non-title. Gallows and Anderson head out as their music hits. We see the champions recovering as they air replays. Vic repeats how this was just the second loss for The Vikings. The OC celebrates on the ramp as The Vikings look on from the ring, still wanting a fight.

- The announcers show us post-RAW footage of Sarah Schreiber trying to find out what's in Erick Rowan's pet cage last week. He told her to mind her business. We see Rowan walking backstage with the cage now. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and AJ Styles is celebrating with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in the back. AJ says now he's going to beat Randy Orton and not just destroy him tonight, but end his career. AJ says he will see Gallows and Anderson in the winner's circle. He calls them the best tag team in the world.

Erick Rowan vs. Dante Leon

We go to the ring and out comes Erick Rowan with his mystery pet cage. A local enhancement talent waits in the ring - Dante Leon.

The bell rings and Rowan laughs at Leon. Leon tries to run away but Rowan meets him on the floor. Leon tries to run the other way but Rowan isn't letting him by. Leon crawls under the ring and Rowan goes after him. Leon comes out the other side of the ring and eyes the pet cage. Rowan stares him down and runs over. Leon runs away but falls. He goes for the barrier but Rowan stops him and lays him out at ringside.

Rowan tosses Leon back in the ring and hits him with the Iron Claw slam. Fans chant "one more time!" now. Rowan delivers another Iron Claw slam in the middle of the ring, then puts a boot on him to get the pin.

Winner: Erick Rowan

- After the match, Rowan stands tall as his music hits. He goes right for the cage as we get replays from the squash. Rowan heads up the ramp with the cage, stopping to look back at the crowd.

- Charly Caruso is backstage with Andrade and Zelina Vega. She says Andrade would be a favorite in tonight's Gauntlet Match to determine a new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio, but Humberto Carrillo is also in the match and he has two wins over Andrade. Andrade responds in Spanish. Andrade walks off. Vega mocks Charly and says the loss was the best and worst thing that happened to Carrillo because now they take him seriously and when they decide to make this right to come for him, she will make sure to wear high heels so he hears her footsteps and has time to repent. Andrade comes back over and speaks into the mic, still in Spanish. Andrade and Vega walk off.

- Still to come, Lana and Bobby Lashley. Back to commercial.