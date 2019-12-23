Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up with the usual video introduction.

- We're live on the USA Network as this week's taped broadcast opens up from the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, Iowa as the Christmas-colored fireworks go off. Vic Joseph welcomes us. He's joined by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler and Samoa Joe. The arena and graphics are decorated for the Christmas holiday. The announcers go over tonight's show.

No DQ Match: Kevin Owens vs. Mojo Rawley

We go right to the ring and out first comes Kevin Owens as Mike Rome does the introductions. We get a video package on how Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain recently took Owens out backstage. Owens takes the mic and says he has a lot to get off his mind, on a lot of people. He goes to speak but the music interrupts and out comes Mojo Rawley to the stage. Mojo says Owens better first give an explanation for the nonsense with the steel pipe. Owens hates to disappoint Mojo but he wasn't even going to mention that. Mojo says Owens needs a reality check. Mojo goes on and slowly walks to the ring but Owens continues to mock him.

Owens reveals that they have a No DQ match and he can't wait to kick his ass again. Mojo says Owens has the fans fooled but not him. He says everyone is tough with a steel pipe in their hands. Mojo says there won't be a Merry Christmas for Owens, his wife or children after this match. Mojo enters the ring and Owens tells him to quit talking, let's get to it. Fans pop and the bell rings.

Mojo charges but Owens ducks. They go at it and Owens drops Mojo with a shoulder, sending him out to the floor to regroup. Owens comes off the apron and takes Mojo down on the floor for a pop. Owens launches Mojo into the barrier and plays to the crowd again. Owens starts tossing steel chairs in the ring now. Owens brings more chairs out and tosses them at ringside. Owens brings a table out and the crowd pops again. Owens slides the table in the ring and sets it up. Mojo runs in with a steel chair shot over the back. Mojo talks trash and delivers another chair shot while Owens is down. Mojo puts the table down and fans boo. Owens looks to turn it around but Mojo slams him onto the pile of chairs for a 2 count. Mojo mounts Owens with strikes while talking trash now.

Mojo keeps Owens down in the corner with more chair shots. Mojo also has 4 chairs set up next to each other in the middle of the ring. Mojo with more chair shots and trash talking to keep Owens down in the corner. Mojo takes Owens to the top for a superplex onto the 4 chairs set up next to each other, 2 one each side facing each other. Owens resists and fights back up top. Owens with a gouge to the eyes but Mojo lands on his feet. Mojo comes back and launches Owens from the top onto the 4 chairs. Owens lands hard but still kicks out at 2. Mojo shows some frustration now.

Mojo keeps control but runs into a superkick out of the corner. Owens goes to the top and hits a big Swanton Bomb for a close 2 count. Owens grabs a steel chair but changes his mind. He goes back to the floor and brings a table in as fans cheer him on. Mojo counters as Owens enters. Owens fights out and nails a Stunner in the middle of the ring. Fans continue to cheer him on as he whips Mojo into the ropes, then catches him in a powerbomb through the table in the middle of the ring. Owens covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Kevin Owens

- After the match, Owens stands tall as the music hits. Vic says this was a clear message to AOP and Seth Rollins. We go to replays. Owens takes the mic and says he had a lot to say but Mojo got him in a fighting mood and he's got a lot of fight left in him. Owens addresses Akam, Rezar and Rollins now. Owens knows they were going to jump him backstage tonight, but he wants them to come out and fight in front of the people. Owens knows calling them out is a bad decision, but making bad decisions is part of his charm. Owens calls them out again and says he's not leaving until they come out. We see Rollins and AOP on the big screen, watching from backstage. It looks like they are walking to the ring. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and out comes Seth Rollins with The Authors of Pain as the pyro goes off. Kevin Owens stands up in the ring with his steel chair.

Rollins enters the ring and talks with Owens as Akam and Rezar watch from the floor. Rollins looks to downplay things with Owens and then extend his hand for a shake. Owens looks at Rollins' hand like he's crazy. Owens turns and walks around a bit as Rollins keeps talking. Owens suddenly drops Rollins with a big superkick.

AOP immediately hits the ring as Owens goes for the chair to use. They beat him down and Rollins joins in as the fans boo. Rollins goes for a Stomp but Owens attacks him and unloads until AOP stops him. Fans boo AOP again. Rollins barks orders at AOP and talks trash to Owens, saying it doesn't have to be that way. Rollins with a big Stomp to Owens to put him back down as the boos continue. Rollins exits with AOP as Owens tries to recover on the mat, with blood on his face. Owens rolls out to the floor and has trouble staying up as a referee checks on him. Joe says he comes from a line of bad, bad men himself, but AOP and Rollins aren't bad men. Joe seems to get a little bit hyped up when talking about how AOP and Rollins are no good.

- We cut to WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth out in New York City at Times Square. He's looking for something and stops a random man, saying he has an invite to light the Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson Christmas Tree. The man says Truth's invite is written all in Japanese and it's not The Rock's tree, it's the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree and it's been lit for weeks now. The guy laughs at Truth and walks off. Akira Tozawa suddenly appears with a referee, rolling Truth up for the pin to win the title. Vic says we will re-visit the Christmas-themed 24/7 Title chase later in the night.

Cedric Alexander vs. Bobby Lashley

We go to the ring and out comes Bobby Lashley and Lana. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Cedric Alexander. Vic confirms the Lana - Lashley wedding for next week's RAW. They lock up and go at it as the bell hits. Lashley overpowers to start and takes control. Cedric finally fights back with his speed. Lashley fights back but Cedric keeps the momentum going. Cedric sends Lashley out near Lana and she watches. Cedric with more offense on the outside.

Cedric returns to the ring and gets a pop. Lashley is still down on the outside. Lana takes the mic and stops everything. She enters the ring and asks Cedric who the hell he thinks he is. She says next week is the most important day of her life and her beautiful, hot, soon-to-be husband's most important day because he's marrying her. She tells Cedric to have some respect and says she can't have Lashley showing up bruised next week. She says they have to practice their vows. She goes on about next week's wedding and says everyone is invited. Lana says how about a classic Greco-Roman wrestling match tonight. Lashley is on his feet at ringside now. Lana goes on and the boos get louder as she gets annoying. She goes on about how everyone loves her, her Bobby Lashley loves her. We go to commercial as the boos for Lana continue.