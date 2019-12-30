Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the XL Center in Hartford, CT.

- The final WWE RAW of 2019 opens up with the usual video package.

- We're live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the final RAW of the decade. He hypes tonight's wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley, plus Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy, noting that it stole the show at TLC a few weeks back. Vic is joined by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler and that's it tonight.

- We go right to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens.

Owens says we're going to cut right to business tonight. Want to know why? He shows us why. We see a replay from last week's Christmas episode where Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain took out Owens, Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe later on. Owens goes on about Rollins and AOP beating him up for weeks now. Owens says he will keep calling them out and getting beat up but sooner or later, he's taking one of those idiots down with him. Fans cheer Owens. Owens has a problem with their actions have an effect on guys in the back that he looks up to, and the first name that comes to mind is Rey Mysterio. He talks about how it made him sick to watch what they did last week. Owens blames the attack on Rey losing the WWE United States Title a few days later to Madison Square Garden. We see footage from the title change at MSG on Thursday night during the non-televised live event.

Owens has had enough... the music interrupts and out comes Rollins, Akam and Rezar as a bit of pyro goes off. Owens can't wait to fight. Rollins takes the mic and says Owens is still failing to see the big picture. This isn't something he chose, this is something that was forced upon him by people like Owens who think they know best. Rollins says this is his sacrifice, for the greater good, to be a leader, a messiah, to take the industry into the next decade. Fans boo. Rollins says Owens left him no choice but to impose his will. If Owens resists, AOP will enforce his will. Owens exits the ring and charges at AOP but they beat him up and roll him back in the ring as Rollins taunts on the mic. AOP double teams Owens in the ring as he tries to fight back. The music interrupts and out comes Samoa Joe to a big pop.

AOP try to stop Joe at ringside but he takes them both down. Joe hits the ring and brawls with Rollins. Joe unloads and applies the Coquina Clutch for a pop. AOP make the save but here comes Owens with steel chair shots in the ring. Rollins stops Owens but Owens fights him off in the corner. Security fills the ring up now as the Superstars are held back. Joe breaks free and attacks Rollins again. Rollins retreats to the floor as a "let them fight!" chant starts up. Security has AOP and Rollins held back at ringside. Owens goes to the top and nails a huge senton from the top to the floor on Rollins, AOP and security. There's chaos at ringside as Joe joins in again. We go to commercial with bodies everywhere.

- Back from the break and we see what just happened. Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens are backstage talking about how they will keep bringing the fight. Kayla Braxton appears and informs them that security is on the way. She asks Joe why he got involved. Joe says he doesn't have a choice to get involved, Rollins forced him to get involved. Joe goes on and says Rollins made it to where Owens will never stand alone again. Owens says he's known Joe for a long time and known a lot of bad people. but no one as bad as Joe, and he means that in the nicest way. He didn't imagine that anyone would be by his side for this fight, but he's glad it's Joe. Owens assumes security is coming to remove them from the building. Security shows up and surrounds them. Owens and Joe talk about fighting again next week and then issue a warning to the security guards. They leave without being touched by security.

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy

We go to the ring and out comes Aleister Black for this rematch from WWE TLC, which Black won. Vic says the WWE Universe has been salivating at this rematch as the original stole the show at TLC. Out next comes Buddy Murphy.

The bell rings and they size each other up, going for a few kicks. Black takes it to the corner. Murphy connects and applies a headlock, taking Black to one knee and back up. Murphy drops Black with a shoulder. The run the ropes and Murphy nails a hurricanrana. Black is sent to the floor. Murphy goes to run but takes a seat in the middle of the ring to taunt Black as Black rushes back in. They have some words and Murphy rolls Black up. Murphy gets sent out and runs right back in but this time it's Black taking a seat in the middle of the ring, staring him down. They go at it and Black drops Murphy for a quick 1 count.

Black with a knee to the gut and a suplex for another 1 count. Black keeps Murphy grounded in the middle of the ring now. Black levels Murphy with a kick to the face. Black with strikes in the face and body in the corner. Murphy fights back with strikes of his own but Black shuts him down. Black charges with a big kick to the face for another 1 count. Black keeps Murphy grounded and then takes him back to the corner. Black with a kick to the chest.

They trade counters near the corner. Murphy sends Black face-first into the turnbuckle. Murphy goes to the top but Black leaps up and nails a big kick to the mouth. Black climbs up for a superplex but Murphy fights back. Murphy slides down but runs into a boot to the face. Murphy comes right back and drops Black face-first into the top turnbuckle. Black falls out to the floor and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Black nails a big moonsault out to the floor. Black brings it back into the ring and unloads with strikes, taking Murphy down. Black drops Murphy again and nails another moonsault for a close 2 count. Murphy ends up kicking Black out of the ring to the floor off a counter. Black comes back with a big kick to the head from the floor. Black comes to the apron and nails another kick, sending Murphy down in the ring. Black goes to the top but is forced to roll through. Murphy counters and drops Black face-first. Murphy nails a dropkick and goes for the pin but the referee catches him using his feet on the ropes for leverage.

Murphy sends Black to the floor and kicks him back. Murphy runs the ropes and leaps out onto Black. Murphy brings it back in the ring and goes to the top for the big double knees. Black still kicks out at 2. Fans chant "this is awesome!" now. Murphy stomps away and keeps Black down. Murphy goes to the top but Black cuts him off. Murphy keeps fighting. Black goes up for a superplex but Murphy counters and sends him to the mat. Murphy leaps for the sunset flip and rolls through with a sitdown powerbomb for another close 2 count.

Murphy is up first as Black works to get up. Black nails the knee but Murphy superkicks him back. Black catches a lick and kicks the other leg out. They both unload with big strikes and counters in the middle of the ring. Murphy counters with a jumping knee. More back and forth. Black nails a Brainbuster for a very close 2 count. Fans cheer them on as they work to get back up. More back and forth and counters now. Black nails Black Mass in the middle of the ring. Fans pop as Black readies for and connects with a second Black Mass. Black covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Aleister Black

- After the match, Black recovers and his music hits as we go to replays.

- Seth Rollins is backstage with AOP. Akam and Rezar arguing in another language. Rollins wants to know what's going on. Akam and Rezar have each side covered, and say no one will kick them tonight. Rollins laughs and says management has just asked them to leave, no one is kicking them out. He says WWE is trying to close the year without their messiah but the show will be canceled before the next match, they won't last. Security shows up but Rollins says they aren't leaving voluntarily. Rollins tells AOP to clear the way and he follows as they leave without incident.

- Erick Rowan confronts Lana backstage and he's upset about not receiving a wedding invite. He says "we" don't care anyway, referring to his mystery pet in the cage. Rowan yells out at Lana and walks off, leaving her confused and annoyed.

- Back from the break and later we will hear from Randy Orton on his injury.

Erick Rowan vs. Kip Stevens

We go to the ring and out comes Erick Rowan with his mystery pet cage. Enhancement talent Kip Stevens waits in the ring.

The bell rings and Stevens is terrified as he exits the ring after ducking a clothesline. Rowan goes out after and tries to find out where the opponent went. He comes back from under the ring and gets too close to the mystery cage. Rowan comes over and destroys the jobber. Rowan checks on the cage before going back in the ring and dominating some more.

Rowan slams the jobber and nails a running splash. Rowan covers for the pin but stops before the 3 count. Rowan nails the Iron Claw slam in the middle of the ring and covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Erick Rowan

- After the match, Rowan stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays.

- Lana is in a room somewhere getting ready for her wedding. She's talking to herself about how everyone loves her and obsesses over her. We go to commercial.