WWE will kick off their annual post-Christmas live event tour with a big show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Thursday. There will also be a SmackDown live event on Thursday from the Heritage Bank Center, formerly known as the US Bank Arena, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

WWE is really pushing the MSG show and the main event, which will see RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch defend her title in a Steel Cage Triple Threat against Charlotte Flair and WWE Women's Champion Asuka. McKenzie Mitchell previews the MSG show in the new video above.

Other matches advertised for MSG include Andrade vs. WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens, AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton, and Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred match. The Street Profits, Aleister Black, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, and others are also scheduled to appear.

Matches advertised for Cincinnati include The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin in a Street Fight, Braun Strowman vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura with Sami Zayn, and Lacey Evans vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. It's interesting to note that WWE has Drake Maverick advertised to be in Corbin's corner for the match with Reigns.

Regarding Lynch, it's interesting that WWE issued the following Twitter poll to ask fans if The Man will finish the year with her title. They are putting a lot of promotion into tomorrow's Triple Threat Cage Match, but a title change at a live event, even MSG, seems unlikely at this point. As of this writing with over 29,000 votes, 77.3% have voted for Lynch to retain and finish the year with the belt. She is not currently scheduled to defend the title on next Monday's RAW from Hartford, which will be the final red brand show of the year.