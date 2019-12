Viewership for Week 11 of the Wednesday Night Wars is interesting as both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT drew the same number of viewers.

Wednesday's Dynamite on TNT drew 778,000 viewers while NXT also drew 778,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #11 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #21. The shows tied at #34 in viewership.

Dynamite was down 9% from last week's episode, which drew 851,000 viewers and ranked #8 in the Cable Top 150 for 18-49, and #33 in total viewership. It was the second lowest total audience and 18-49 rating for the show, outside of the November 27th episode which aired on Thanksgiving Eve.

NXT was down 8% from last week's episode that drew 845,000 viewers and ranked #12 in the Cable Top 150, and #34 in total viewership. It is still above its average for both October and November.

AEW drew a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.24 in the same demo this week, so Dynamite topped NXT by 17%. Last week's AEW episode drew a 0.32 in that demographic while NXT drew a 0.29.

The NBA game between the Clippers and the Raptors on ESPN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.48 rating, drawing 1.159 million viewers. Hannity on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.154 million viewers, ranking at #7 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.31 rating in the key demo.

The Masked Singer on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 demographic with a 1.9 rating, and in viewership with 6.895 million viewers.

Below is our 2019 NXT Viewership Tracker:

September 18 Episode: 1.179 million viewers (one hour on the USA Network)

September 25 Episode: 1.006 million viewers (one hour on the USA Network)

October 2 Episode: 891,000 viewers (season premiere, both hours on the USA Network)

October 9 Episode: 790,000 viewers

October 16 Episode: 712,000 viewers

October 23 Episode: 698,000 viewers

October 30 Episode: 580,000 viewers with a 0.18 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

November 6 Episode: 813,000 viewers with a 0.30 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

November 13 Episode: 750,000 viewers with a 0.25 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

November 20 Episode: 916,000 viewers with a 0.30 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

November 27 Episode: 810,000 viewers with a 0.24 demographic in the 18-49 demographic (post-Survivor Series episode)

December 4 Episode: 845,000 viewers with a 0.29 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

December 11 Episode: 778,000 viewers with a 0.24 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

December 18 Episode:

Below is our 2019 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

October 2 Episode: 1.409 million viewers (premiere episode)

October 9 Episode: 1.018 million viewers (on TNT, 122k on truTV)

October 16 Episode: 1.014 million viewers

October 23 Episode: 963,000 viewers

October 30 Episode: 789,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 6 Episode: 822,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 13 Episode: 957,000 viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Full Gear episode)

November 20 Episode: 893,000 viewers with a 0.39 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

November 27 Episode: 663,000 viewers with a 0.26 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

December 4 Episode: 851,000 viewers with a 0.32 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

December 11 Episode: 778,000 viewers with a 0.28 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

December 18 Episode: