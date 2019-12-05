The "Wednesday Night War" between WWE NXT and AEW will be taking a few weeks off later this month.

There is currently no NXT episodes scheduled to air on December 25, which is Christmas Day, or on January 1, which is New Year's Day.

There is no Dynamite episode scheduled to air on December 25, but there is a show scheduled for January 1. AEW will return to their home base of Jacksonville, FL at Daily's Place for Dynamite that night.

NXT is scheduled to return to the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL on Wednesday, January 8. This is the night that the winners of the NXT Year-End Awards will be revealed.

There's no word yet on what sort of highlight specials or year-end review shows might air on these off-nights, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.