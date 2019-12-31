WWE NXT and NXT UK are also headed to BT Sport.

BT Sport announced today that the black & yellow brands will also join RAW, SmackDown and WWE pay-per-view events beginning in January 2020.

"You want NXT? You got it," BT tweeted today."BT Sport will be showing NXT and NXT UK from January 2020. System, shocked. Boom."

As noted, BT Sport will become the new home for WWE in the UK and Ireland beginning January 1, 2020, with the first airing happening this Friday with SmackDown. WWE is teaming up with BT Sport after ending a partnership with Sky Sports that ran for more than 30 years.

BT Sport has also launched a new Twitter account for their WWE programming at @btsportwwe. As seen below, they tweeted the BT Sport 1HD schedule for New Year's Day, which includes No Filter and other shows:

Happy New Year ?? pic.twitter.com/4nFFEXNOHH — BT Sport WWE (@btsportwwe) December 31, 2019

Announce NXT.



You're welcome ??



NXT and NXT UK will be show on BT Sport from January 2020, alongside RAW, SmackDown and every PPV.@btsportwwe shocking the system ?? pic.twitter.com/Xh30JwOMSN — BT Sport (@btsport) December 31, 2019