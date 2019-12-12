- Above are the top 10 moments from this week's WWE NXT episode.

- As noted, there will be no live NXT TV episodes on December 25 or January 1 for the holidays. There's no official word yet on what will air in the NXT timeslot those nights, but PWInsider reports that some sort of new NXT program will air on Christmas night, December 25.

On a related note, a NXT Prime Target special will air next Tuesday, December 17 at 8pm ET on the WWE Network. The special will preview the Rhea Ripley vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler match that airs the next night, along with Finn Balor vs. NXT Champion Adam Cole.

- Speaking of Balor vs. Cole, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels took to Twitter to hype the match as an early Christmas present.

Michaels, who works closely with the NXT roster, tweeted, "@FinnBalor versus @AdamColePro. Christmas coming a little early for @WWENXT fans. #WWENXT"

